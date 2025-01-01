Lucy Liu to receive Artistic Achievement Award

Lucy Liu will be honoured with the Artistic Achievement Award at the Philadelphia Film Festival.

The Charlie's Angels actress will be recognised by the Philadelphia Film Society at the event, which runs between 16-26 October, for her

“commanding and emotionally layered performance” in her upcoming film Rosemead.

Rosemead is due to be screened at the festival on 21 October ahead of a theatrical release in December and Artistic Director Michael Lerman will present Lucy with the award following the showing.

Andrew Greenblatt, CEO and Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society, said in a statement: "The Artistic Achievement Award recognises a powerful work of a filmmaker, actor, or industry professional on a new film premiering in the Philadelphia Film Festival that simply cannot be ignored.

“We are proud to honour Lucy Liu with the Artistic Achievement Award for her exceptional performance in Rosemead.”

In Rosemead, the 56-year-old actress plays an ailing woman who needs to act to protect her son and potentially other people after discovering the teenager's violent obsessions.

Previous recipents of the Artistic Achievement Award have included Susan Sarandon, Morgan Freeman, Steve Buscemi, Lee Daniels, Paul Dano and Karen Gillan.

Earlier this year, Lucy reflected on the differences in approach between some of the directors she has worked with, including Presence filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and Kill Bill's Quentin Tarantino.

She told MovieWeb: "It's not even apples and oranges. It's like meat and fruit... they're so different.

"Steven talked to me, but there was nothing about the project until later in the meeting. Then, later, he sent me the script, but didn't tell me which character (I'd be playing).

"He didn't say that he was going to shoot it this way. I said, 'Yes', and then I showed up to the set. Then he said nothing to me, other than, you know, 'Should we move to the left or to the right,' or, 'Let's do it again?' You know, 'What do you think?' That was it.

"Steven and Quentin are obviously such auteurs, and they work very differently. Quentin has more energy than the sun, and that says a lot, you know? He talks, and he just has an imagination that he puts out there readily.

"He acted out the entire scene (in 'Kill Bill'), all of our end screens, and all the different characters to me at a restaurant.

"Their styles are so different. I think the experimentation that Steven is willing to take is more like a painter who isn't afraid to scrape and then add or put on top."

The actress also explained that she never felt desperate to maintain a commercial movie career after the success she enjoyed with Charlie's Angels and Kill Bill in the early 2000s.

She said: "I'm interested in working with people that I like, and I think that's happened more and more.

"(Being an Asian American actor has) never been an incoming-call business. Sometimes it has been, but it's very rare, so it's still a journey where you have to look at the project, see what makes sense."