Zelda Williams calls AI videos of dad Robin Williams 'maddening'

Zelda Williams has dubbed AI videos of her dad, the late Robin Williams, "gross" and "maddening".

The actor and director has people to stop sending them to her.

"Please, just stop sending me AI videos of Dad. Stop believing I wanna see it or that I'll understand, I don't and I won't," Zelda posted on her Instagram Stories.

"If you're just trying to troll me, I've seen way worse, I'll restrict and move on. But please, if you've got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It's dumb, it's a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it's not what he'd want."

AI-generated videos of celebrities who have passed away, including the Dead Poets Society star, have been trending on social media platforms in recent weeks.

"To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to 'this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that's enough', just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening," Zelda continued.

"You're not making art, you're making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else's throat hoping they'll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross."