Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have surprise reunion at movie premiere

Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, on Monday night.

The actress-singer stepped out in a dramatic Harris Reed gown for the debut of her upcoming musical in New York City.

After arriving at the venue, Jennifer stopped to take photos with her ex-husband Ben, her 17-year-old children Max and Emme, and director Bill Condon.

During the introduction, JLo also gave a special shout-out to the Oscar-winning actor, acknowledging that he helped finance the project via his Artists Equity production company.

"Thank you so much, thank you, everybody, for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn't have been made without Ben and without Artists Equity," the 56-year-old said, according to People. "I read the script, if you know, I was in bed and I was just floored. I was just like, 'Could this be happening right now?' I get to sing, I get to dance, I get to act. I get to be an old-time Hollywood movie star."

And taking to Instagram after the event, Jennifer described the bash as a "night to remember".

Meanwhile, Ben gushed over the film and his ex-wife's performance as the title character.

"Bill Condon is incredible with this genre and Jennifer's in a role, the kind of role that she's born to play," he told Extra on the red carpet. "She's amazing in the movie. I just can't wait for the audiences to see this movie. I'm as proud of this movie as any I've ever been involved with. I'm really, really excited to be here tonight."

Kiss of the Spider Woman is based on the stage musical of the same name.

Also starring Diego Luna, the musical drama is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on 10 October.

Jennifer and Ben, 53, were married from July 2022 until their divorce was finalised in February.