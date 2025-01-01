Kirsten Dunst divulges details about son's 'horrible' health emergency

Kirsten Dunst has opened up about her four-year-old's "horrible" health emergency.

The Bring It On actress, her actor husband Jesse Plemons, and their sons Ennis and James moved to Budapest, Hungary in January and planned to live there for six months while she filmed her upcoming movie, The Entertainment System Is Down.

However, their trip turned into a nightmare when James, four, suffered a serious health scare, forcing her family to return to Los Angeles, while she stayed in Budapest on her own for months.

Dunst declined to share further details about the incident in an interview with Town & Country in August, however, she had a change of heart during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast this week.

Opening up about the situation, she said, "We all went as a family. We enrolled them in the International School there and then my son had appendicitis and emergency surgery and then recovered for a week and then had a blockage. So basically, my time in Budapest was horrible. It was horrible."

When co-host Jason Bateman noted that it was uncommon for a four-year-old to have appendicitis, Dunst continued, "Everyone's like, 'Drink the water there.' So I was like, 'Yeah, the water's great.' And now I'm freaking out, like, 'Was it the water?' I don't know."

Summing up her 2025, the Spider-Man actress candidly shared, "Everyone's had a s**t year, it seems like, but like the first part of our year was pretty bad."

In her earlier interview with Town & Country, Dunst assured the journalist that everyone "is fine" now.

Dunst and Plemons began dating in 2016 and have been married since 2022. Their eldest son, Ennis, is seven.