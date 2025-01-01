Denise Richards slams ex Aaron Phypers in court: 'You were manic'

Denise Richards has testified in court for a second day as part of her effort to obtain a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers.

During cross-examination by Phypers' lawyer, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was shown a video she sent Phypers on 21 August, after she was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

Richards had sent the video to Phypers after he gave multiple interviews to media outlets where he spoke ill of her, Us Weekly reports.

In the video, Richards, wearing a yellow baseball cap, begins: "I called you a couple of times. I have so many questions for you. I feel like you had this whole f**king thing planned.

"I believed you and I loved you. I really thought you were my soulmate when we got married."

She added, "The fights were so f**king bad, especially when your family moved here. I tried my hardest.

"I get it, you're upset that I filed a restraining order. You hit me one too many times, and each time it was getting worse and worse. You did some serious damage. You were manic," Richards alleged. "You were the one person I thought I could trust."

"Whatever. It is what it is. Things were bad with Charlie (Sheen) and me, but he never hit below the belt."

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 until their split in 2005. The exes had a bitter divorce, which was finalised in 2006.