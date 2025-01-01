Seth Rogen downplays multiple Emmy wins

Seth Rogen has jokingly downplayed his multiple Emmy wins.

The comedian won four trophies at this year's awards but quipped, "It's not like an Oscar".

Seth, 43, joked he had a simple trick to reframe the significance of picking up four Emmy Awards for his work on comedy series The Studio, explaining the "temptation" was to let his "ego get carried away".

Having won gongs for best comedy series, best lead actor, best directing and best writing for a comedy series, he explained he simply reminded himself the prizes were for his TV - not movie - work.

"But then you remind yourself, like, I think (TV chef) Guy Fieri has, like, 40 Emmys at this point," Seth pointed out. "So, you know, it's a prestigious award, but it's, like, it's not like an Oscar or something like that."

He continued, "Guy Fieri has no Oscars."

Guy, 57, has one Emmy, although he has been nominated for several Primetime and Daytime Emmy Awards.

Later, Seth explained the only awards he had won previously were a pair of trophies in 2007 and 2008 from the marijuana aficionado magazine High Times, for Stone of the Year.

"What's sad, though, is that the award itself is a bong mounted on a little pedestal, and I broke both of them," he revealed, adding that the trophies fell to pieces after he tried to smoke out of them.