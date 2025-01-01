Nicole Kidman breaks silence after marriage split

Nicole Kidman has broken her online silence, one week after news broke of her split from Keith Urban.

The Babygirl actress took to social media one week after filing for divorce from country singer Keith Urban.

Nicole posted a set of photos of herself at the Chanel runway show for Paris Fashion Week, accompanied by a caption thanking the brand for hosting her with her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

"Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls?," Nicole, 58, wrote.

She went on to express her appreciation for the powerhouse label's artistic director, Matthieu Blazy, 41.

"So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy," she added.

Nicole also reshared an Instagram reel from hairstylist Adir Abergel, showing off her new, shaggy haircut with a graduated "French style" fringe.

"What a night @chanelofficial. New bang era," Adir wrote in a caption for the video. "Chanel's new global ambassador. @nicolekidman."

Friends and fans were quick to offer their support, telling Nicole how much they loved the new look.

"The bangs! The energy! Yes ma'am!!" One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush wrote, while one fan gushed, "This era is beautiful on you."

"Baddest alive and only getting hotter from here!" another commented, as one wrote, "Single looks good on you mama."

Nicole filed for divorce from Keith, 57, on 30 October, citing "irreconcilable differences". She is seeking to be the "primary residential parent" for their daughters. With each of their incomes listed as more than $100,000 (£75,000) per month, neither will pay spousal or child support.