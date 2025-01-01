Ray Winstone recalls his drunk Star Wars audition: ‘It didn’t go well’

Ray Winstone was drunk when he auditioned for Star Wars.

The 68-year-old actor had auditioned for the role of Padme Amidala’s (Natalie Portman) father in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, but Winstone has now admitted he wasn’t on top form as he had been “out all night” the evening prior.

Speaking with Far Out, The Gentlemen star said: “It didn’t go well.

“[I] had words and that was that. I’ve worked for [director] George [Lucas] since, and he was fine. He didn’t remember. Or if he did, he didn’t take it to heart.

“I was p***** anyway. I’d been out all night, and I turned up, and I knew I was wrong for the part as soon as I walked in, but instead of saying that, he relayed the message to me through someone else, and I took umbrage at that.”

Winstone admitted he was still under the influence from the previous night’s events, and assumed Lucas “obviously got jet lag” because the director had yawned all the way through his audition.

The Sexy Beast actor then asked Lucas: “Why don’t we both have a 15-minute sleep and then I’ll f*** off?”

Although Winstone didn’t land the part - with Graeme Blundell instead being cast as Padme’s father Ruwee Naberrie - The Sweeney star didn’t feel like he had missed out.

He said: “That sort of film would bore the a*** off me, all that bluescreen work.”

Star Wars isn’t the only blockbuster franchise Winstone has a history with, as the actor had also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with 2021’s Black Widow.

In the movie, Winstone starred opposite Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour as antagonist Dreykov, the creator of the brutal training programme, the Red Room.

Winstone recently recalled his struggles making the film when he was asked back for reshoots.

Speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival, he said: “I worked with this amazing director, Cate Shortland, and we worked on what my character was going to be.

“He was like a [predator] running around all these girls, and they’d become black widows. We used to get applauded on set. It was probably the best thing I’ve done for a really long time.

“Then I come home after finishing the job and get a call saying we need to do some reshoots. I say, ‘How many scenes?’ [Shortland] says, ‘All of them.’”

Winstone revealed he then asked his character to be recast, but he was contractually obliged to return for Black Widow’s reshoots.

He continued: “So I said she should recast [the role], but I was contracted, so I had to do it.

“I go back, they do my hair all nice, put me in the suit, and I couldn’t do it. I’d already done it. I thought, ‘I’m not doing it now. I’ve done it. That’s how it’s going to be.’

“That’s rejection, you know? There’s nothing worse than doing something, leaving it on the floor, and then being told it’s not right.”