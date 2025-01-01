Rebecca Ferguson teases ‘phenomenal’ Dune: Part Three

Rebecca Ferguson has teased the story of Dune: Part Three is “phenomenal”.

The 41-year-old actress will reprise her role of Lady Jessica in director Denis Villeneuve’s third instalment in the sci-fi saga, and Ferguson has now promised Dune: Part Three won’t disappoint.

Speaking about adapting author Frank Herbert’s work for the big screen with IndieWire, she said: “The script is phenomenal. It’s really hard to create a film, it’s such a dense book. There’s so much to tell.

“[Villeneuve] does dip in and out and he does try and he does want to have certain connections and tentacles to the book. Whatever Denis touches I think is phenomenal.”

As she doesn’t “have a big part in this one”, Ferguson revealed she has already finished filming for Dune: Part Three, which is slated to hit cinemas on December 18, 2026.

Given Lady Jessica has a minor role in Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune: Messiah - on which Dune: Part Three is based - Ferguson teased Villeneuve had “a little idea” of what to do with her character in the movie.

The Mission: Impossible actress said: “I'm not sure I was supposed to be in it and Denis had a little idea.”

By the end of Dune: Part Two, Lady Jessica - who is the mother of Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides - is pregnant with Alia Atreides (Anya Taylor-Joy), who will have a bigger role to play in the next film.

Dune: Part Three picks up 12 years after the events of Dune: Part Two, and will follow Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he rules the Known Universe as Emperor Maud’Dib, though soon finds himself at the centre of internal betrayal, conspiracy and a devastating war being fought in his name.

The film will see the return of Zendaya’s Chani, Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan, Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho and Javier Bardem’s Stilgar.

Dune: Part Three will also introduce Robert Pattinson as Scytale - a Face Dancer and secret agent of the Bene Tleilax who plays a central role in the conspiracy to overthrow Paul Atreides.

After releasing Dune: Part Two in March 2024, Villeneuve was due to take a break from the franchise, though soon found himself wanting to return to the sands of Arrakis.

The James Bond director told TheWrap: “When I saw Part Two finished, finally, I realised that that was it. I’d done it. I’d done an adaptation of Dune. And that is something that is an incredible privilege. I’m very grateful to have the chance to have done it.

“I think my biggest surprise about this is that I don’t want to run away from Arrakis. I’m still inspired to go back. That’s the thing that I was the most surprised by.”

The Blade Runner 2049 director added the pull of completing Paul Atreides’ story was too much for him to resist.

He said: “I felt that after Part Two, I would need a break. I thought that I would want to go write a few films or do a couple of things before going back to Dune: Messiah.

“But the images that kept coming back to my mind, the appetite is absolutely intact. That’s the biggest surprise. I still want to go back to Arrakis.”