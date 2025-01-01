Ray Winstone: 'I was drunk during Stars Wars audition'

Ray Winstone has recalled being drunk when he auditioned for a Star Wars role.

In a recent interview with Far Out magazine, the British actor admitted he failed to impress George Lucas when he read for the role of Padmé Amidala's father.

Winstone recalled how things "didn't go well" after he arrived to the audition feeling worse for wear.

"I was p***ed anyway. I'd been out all night, and I turned up," the 68-year-old actor shared.

He continued, "Had words and that was that. I've worked for George since, and he was fine. He didn't remember. Or if he did, he didn't take it to heart."

Winstone admitted that he hadn't even known which character's lines he was reading, other than it was "the Princess' father, or something like that".

The Departed star recalled Lucas yawning throughout the casting and once it had finished, Winstone was met with complete silence from the Stars Wars creator.

This reaction led Winstone to suggest: "Why don't we both have a 15-minute sleep and then I'll f**k off?"

The star had instantly realised he wouldn't land the role, and while Winstone accepted the casting decision, he was upset when Lucas failed to personally contact him afterwards.

Winstone added: "I knew I was wrong for the part as soon as I walked in, but instead of saying that, he relayed the message to me through someone else, and I took umbrage at that."

The actor also claimed he had no regrets about missing out on a role in the iconic movie franchise.

Winstone described Stars Wars as "that sort of film that would bore the a**e off me, all the bluescreen work".

Graeme Blundell went on to win the role of Padmé's father.

He played Ruwee Naberrie in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, as well as a deleted scene from Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.