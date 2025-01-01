George Clooney: Ocean's 14 will begin filming in 2026

Ocean's 14 is set to begin filming in 2026.

George Clooney has confirmed that he's set to reunite with the likes of Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle to shoot the next instalment of the money-spinning film franchise.

Speaking to E! News, George shared: "We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up.

"It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting."

George, 64, can't wait to reunite with her former co-stars, revealing that they've maintained a close friendship over the years.

The Hollywood veteran also revealed that he recently went for dinner with Julia, 57, and he's looking forward to working with his big-name co-stars once again.

Asked if he is excited to reunite with Brad Pitt again on the big screen, George replied: "Yeah, Brad, Matt and Don and Julia. I had dinner last night with Julia. They’re all still really dear friends. And so, the chance to work together would be fun."

George previously spoke about the project in 2023, telling Uproxx that "we have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one. It’s actually a great script."

Asked if the script was for a potential Ocean’s 14, George replied: "Well … I don’t want to call it that … I mean, the idea is kind of like ‘Going in Style.'"

Meanwhile, George recently claimed that he's been the "recipient of a lot of luck" in his life.

The acclaimed actor believes he's received a lot of good luck - but George thinks that he's created the "opportunity for luck" too.

He told AARP: "I think the only life lesson is to bet on yourself. And when there’s opportunities, you gotta go.

"In my life, I have been the recipient of a lot of luck. But I also believe you create opportunity for luck. You create enough opportunity and, every once in a while, you’ll hit one."

George also strives to live a "really full life", instead of worrying about potential problems.

The movie star - who has eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife Amal - said: "There’s no rhyme or reason for who gets to age and who doesn’t. So you should live as if you’re not going to get to. And then, if you wake up one day and you’re old, you’ve lived a really full life."