Kaley Cuoco shares favourite John Ritter memories

Kaley Cuoco has shared her favourite memories of working with John Ritter.

The former 8 Simple Rules star reminisced on how much her late on-screen dad had taught her, in a new interview with People Magazine.

"He changed the course of my life," Kaley, 39, told the outlet. "He was there at the beginning for my career. I spent a year and a half with him, but it changed my life, my entire life."

John, who died at the age of 54 from an aortic dissection in 2003, played Kaley's father on the hit sitcom 8 Simple Rules.

Kaley explained her time with John had left an indelible mark.

"I talk about him like it was yesterday," Kaley said. "He taught me to make people laugh, he told me to not take yourself so seriously, and he taught me to do anything for the joke."

She also shared a memory of their first day of working together.

"I was 16 when we did our first table read, and I was playing the 'sexy' sister. And so, I remember I wore a very revealing dress to our table read," she recalled.

"When John walked in, he came in, he didn't say anything to me. He took his jacket off and put his jacket over me and he said, 'You'll never dress like that again, missy.' That was the first thing he ever said to me, and he instantly became my TV dad."