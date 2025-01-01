Nicole Kidman opens up about 'joy and grief and loss and sex'

Nicole Kidman has opened up about "joy and grief and loss and sex".

The newly separated Babygirl star spoke freely ahead of her split from Keith Urban, in a new interview published this week.

Nicole, 58, hinted at the bombshell news that broke after the interview was conducted - her split from Keith Urban, 57.

"How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn't going in that direction?" she asked, in an interview with Vogue Magazine published on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Oscar winner admitted she felt drawn to roles exploring themes of sexual power dynamics and shame, and said more well-rounded, complex roles were becoming available as women built their own production companies.

"As women actors are increasingly establishing production companies, roles have changed too," she pointed out. "It's not the Madonna-whore anymore."

She also highlighted the significance of sex, querying why it should be kept under wraps and not talked about.

"Sex is an important part of our lives and is still, a lot of times, taboo," Nicole said. "And it shouldn't be.'

With a raft of projects in the works for her Blossom Films production company, the Hollywood power player added she had plenty of stories to tell.

"So much to say and so little time to say it," Nicole said. "About death and life and joy and grief and loss and sex and why we're here and what is truth and is truth even necessary."