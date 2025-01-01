Meghan, Duchess of Sussex panned over cooking 'gaffe'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been panned by fans over her on-camera cooking "gaffe".

The lifestyle entrepreneur found herself in hot water after eagle-eyed fans spotted her misusing a kitchen utensil.

Meghan, 44, has styled herself as a home-made preserves queen, claiming in February that "jam is my jam!".

However, after her previously sold-out apricot jam was restocked on her As Ever website this week, observers were quick to point out that new images on the site appeared to show the duchess holding a specialist jam-making tool "upside down".

"OMG! She's holding the jar lifter upside down!!!" one shocked fan wrote, while another commented, "She's using the jar lifter wrong! I've been canning for years".

A jar lifter is a pair of wide tongs designed to safely remove jam jars from boiling water.

Others accused the former Suits star of faking her expertise as a jam-maker after they viewed the set of photos showing Meghan pulling a glass jar out of a pot of boiling water, with the handles facing downwards.

"Meghan is such a fraud! Even my husband noticed right away she's using the jar lifter wrong," one person wrote. Another queried, "Umm, has anyone told #meghan that she's holding the jar lifter upside down?!"

"Here pretending to can fresh fruit - holding the jar lifter upside down dipping rubber into boiling water," yet another concerned commenter noted. "Classic gaffe," another joked.