Rian Johnson has ‘got nothing’ for Knives Out 4

Rian Johnson has “got nothing” for a fourth Knives Out movie.

The 51-year-old director has helmed the whodunnit series since its 2019 debut, and with the third instalment Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, Johnson has admitted he is all out of ideas for a fourth film.

Speaking about a potential fourth Knives Out with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said: “I got nothing. If you have anything, I’ll take it.

“I think it’s good to totally empty the well and then start from scratch on the next one.”

In Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to solve a chilling new case involving faith, betrayal, and murder in a small town’s church.

As secrets surface and loyalties twist, Blanc faces his most dangerous mystery yet.

Reflecting on the future of the series, Johnson said he would continue the Knives Out franchise as long as he and Craig continue to enjoy making the movies.

He said: “As long as Daniel and I have fun doing it and he wants to do them, as long as audiences like them, and also as long as we can keep challenging ourselves and coming up with something that’s genuinely new.”

Johnson called Wake Up Dead Man his most personal Knives Out movie yet.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi filmmaker said: “It’s about faith and religion. I grew up very religious. I’m not anymore, but it’s something that I still have a lot of strong feelings about.

“So this one was made very much with the intent of digging back into something that was very personal for me.”

Johnson previously teased Wake Up Dead Man would be a “personal journey” for Benoit Blanc.

He told Empire magazine: “He has the biggest personal journey in this one. Benoit has to engage with [the case] in a different way.

“He's in a very different place than in the previous two films. Daniel and I had a lot of fun thinking about where Blanc is at in his life. And I think he's going through some s***.”

The Looper director added Wake Up Dead Man would be more “gothic” in tone than 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion.

He said: “It's Gothic in its tone. It's going back to the real origins of the [mystery] genre, which are Edgar Allan Poe, Murders In The Rue Morgue.”

Johnson explained that he was inspired by Martin McDonagh's 2022 black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin in making Wake Up Dead Man - although the film still maintains the “humour” that features in the two previous Knives Out flicks.

He explained: “McDonagh is so amazing in the way that he focuses on this tight group of characters. It's so rich and unexpected.

“It's still a Benoit Blanc movie. It still has a lot of humour in it.”

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will also star Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor, Thomas Haden Church and Andrew Scott, and is set to release in select cinemas on November 26, 2025 ahead of its December 12 launch on Netflix.