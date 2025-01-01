Saoirse Ronan to play Linda McCartney in Beatles franchise - report

Saoirse Ronan has been cast as Linda McCartney in the new Beatles biopic.

The Little Woman actress will play the late wife of Beatles legend Paul McCartney according to Deadline, with Paul Mescal already confirmed in the role of Paul.

Sam Mendes is working on four separate Beatles films, with each one focusing on a different member of the Fab Four.

Earlier this year it was announced that Harris Dickinson will portray the late John Lennon, with Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn cast as George Harrison.

The franchise is titled The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event and is slated for release in spring 2028.

One film will be released each week during April 2028, with the order of the movies yet to be confirmed.

Saoirse is expected to feature heavily in the film dedicated to Paul, but it is not yet known if the 31-year-old Oscar nominee will make an appearance in the other three instalments.

Paul and Linda married in 1969 and had three children, Mary, Stella and James. She also had a daughter, Heather, from her first marriage.

Linda was a celebrated photographer and worked with music stars including Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and The Doors. She was the first female photographer to have her photograph appear on the front cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

Linda was also a high-profile animal rights activist and an advocate for vegetarianism, launching her company Linda McCartney Foods in the early 90s.

She died aged 56 in April 1998 following a battle with breast cancer.