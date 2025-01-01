Idris Elba left speechless by A House of Dynamite

Idris Elba has revealed he "didn't say a word" after watching his new film A House of Dynamite.

Elba plays a US President alongside Rebecca Ferguson as Captain Olivia Walker in the apocalyptic thriller directed by Kathryn Bigelow.

The plot follows a sudden missile strike on American soil, with the characters left dealing with the prospect of a world on the brink of total destruction.

In a new interview with Collider, Elba confessed he was left speechless after seeing the movie.

"When I watched the film for the first time, it was a good seven minutes afterwards, and I didn't say a word," the star recalled. "I sat in that cinema, super quiet. I couldn't speak. I just was like, 'Wow, what on Earth?'"

To ensure A House of Dynamite felt hyper realistic, the cast performed in different sets across various locations with several cameras present.

Elba described the experience as like working on a "documentary", while his co-star Ferguson compared it to a famous sitcom, albeit with a far darker storyline.

"So call it The Brady Bunch because we had the grid up with all of the images of everyone," she explained. "We had cameras placed on the computers, we had four cameras in the rooms, but to be honest, we're so well versed in all of the linguistic, complicated sentences and formalities to not get that wrong that it was nearly like being on stage."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ferguson was full of praise for Oscar-winning director Bigelow. She warned film fans must be fully prepared before watching one of her movies as they deliver a "gut punch".

A House of Dynamite is showing in selected theatres this month and will be streamed on Netflix from 24 October.