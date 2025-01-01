Taylor Swift: 'Zoe Kravitz losing a snake in my bathroom was the chicest thing'

Taylor Swift has described Zoe Kravitz losing a snake in her bathroom as "the chicest thing" ever.

Earlier this year, Zoe appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and revealed how she and her mother Lisa Bonet were staying at Taylor's house when they were evacuated during the California wildfires. During their stay, Lisa's pet snake Orpheus slithered into a gap in a bathroom wall, with Taylor's house manager eventually having to "destroy" the bathroom with a crowbar to retrieve the stray serpent. On Wednesday, it was Taylor's turn to be interviewed by Seth Meyers and she gave her own account of the incident.

"And I hate to first-and-last name a friend, but it's important in this situation," the singer quipped. "OK, so, Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet are holding on to a Burmese python. It's halfway in the wall. There's a man standing with an axe, who has just chopped up a custom vintage antique cupboard."

While some homeowners may have been upset about the damage, Taylor insisted she wasn't "mad".

Although she wasn't present when the snake went missing, the 35-year-old music star imagined the scene to look like a high-end fashion shoot.

She continued, "There's splinters on the floor. They're looking - in my mind, they're looking up over their shoulder. This is an Annie Leibovitz shoot... This is the chicest thing I've ever heard in my life. Zoe's wearing, like, head-to-toe The Row. I'm like, 'This is a YSL ad, not a problem.'"

Taylor went on to explain that she didn't discuss the incident with Zoe straight away. Instead she waited to see how long it would take for the 36-year-old actress to confess.

"I did play the little game in my head, because I know her well enough to know she's not gonna tell me about this until it's fixed," Taylor laughed. "I think it was, like, three weeks, exactly the amount of time it took to fix the damaged cupboard."

The Big Little Lies actress finally spoke to Taylor about the damage while they were at the singer's house.

Taylor recalled: "She's like, 'Hey, so, like, I - I'm just gonna tell you about something that happened now that it's fixed.' And I was like, 'You had a snake in the house, and it got loose, and it was in the wall, and they had to get an axe, and they had -' and she's like, 'I told them not to tell you.'"

Taylor went on to reassure Zoe that she had been "laughing" about the episode since she found out.