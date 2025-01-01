Victoria Beckham reveals why she never smiles for photos

Victoria Beckham has revealed why she never smiles in public.

In the new three-part Netflix docuseries titled Victoria Beckham, the star opened up about appearing to look "miserable" on the red carpet. Victoria, dubbed Posh Spice while she was in the Spice Girls, has insisted she is a much happier person than she has been portrayed and there's a reason why she keeps a straight face at public events.

"I've looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left," Victoria explained as she referred to her husband David Beckham.

She added: "Now I didn't realise that when I smile, which I do, I smile from the left because if I smile from the right I look unwell. "Consequently, I'm smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it, so that's why I look so moody."

Victoria went on to address other factors that have influenced her reluctance to smile.

When the Spice Girls went their separate ways in 2001, the 51-year-old star attempted to launch a solo career - but failed to set the charts alight.

She later chose a new career path, launching her own fashion brand, but after the group had disbanded Victoria felt lonely without her bandmates.

Victoria shared: "When the Spice Girls finished it was so extreme, one minute I'm spreading the word of girl power and then the next minute, I'm a wife in a flat in Manchester, not really having any friends, living a long way away from my family. And I found that transition really, really difficult."

She later added: "The minute I see a camera, I change. The barrier goes up, my armour goes on and that's when the miserable cow who doesn't smile comes out."