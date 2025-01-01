Tallulah Willis calls out blogger for bullying her as a teenager

Tallulah Willis has called out a celebrity blogger for making comments about her appearance when she was a teenager.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 31-year-old shared a series of photos in which she pointed out how much she resembles her father, Bruce Willis.

"My Lordy! if I am NOT this man's child," she began. "Wow this is making me so full and emotional this early Wednesday morning."

However, Tallulah went on to criticise Perez Hilton for making fun of her jawline when she was a girl.

"The face, the smile, dare I say it the chin (hey @perez remember when you bullied a 13-year-old for money?) that made me want to end it all, is now the most precious gift I could be bestowed with. I used to not be able to say the word chin out loud," the influencer continued. "It was my dirty sinful malady, center stage for all the world to see. At least that's what you guys said, over and over and over and over. What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion (sic)."

To conclude, Tallulah noted that she was angry at the adults who "planted the seeds of self-hate".

Though the social media star insisted she has since overcome the criticism.

"I'm proud of myself for the work I've to rip that hate out from the roots! love u all. stay the course (sic)," she added.

Representatives for Perez have not yet responded to Tallulah's comments.

Bruce and ex-wife Demi Moore are also parents to daughters Rumer, 37, and Scout, 34.

The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023 after he began experiencing "challenges with communication".