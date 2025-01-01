Jennifer Aniston: 'I spent 20 years trying to have children'

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she spent 20 years trying to start a family.

In a new cover interview for Harpers Bazaar UK, the famously private actress touched upon her decades-long IVF struggle.

Following her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005, rumours circulated that her reluctance to have children played a part in their split, with Aniston later branding the claims an "absolute lie". Now the 56-year-old star has reflected on that difficult period in her life as she insisted she was desperate to become a mother.

"They didn't know my story," Aniston shared as she recalled the speculation surrounding the end of her marriage. "They didn't know what I'd been going through for twenty years to try to pursue a family because I don't go out there and tell them my medical woes."

While Aniston initially remained silent amid the rumours, in 2016 she wrote a powerful op-ed on her fertility battle in the hope it would offer support to other women experiencing similar challenges.

The Morning Show star was 35 when she split from Pitt and had privately endured rounds of unsuccessful IVF treatments.

In the new interview, Aniston revealed the untruths deeply hurt her at a time when she was also dealing with the end of her relationship.

Addressing the obsession with her private life, she insisted: "That's not anybody's business. But there comes a point when you can't not hear it - the narrative about how I won't have a baby, won't have a family, because I'm selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me - I'm just a human being. We're all human beings."

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston spoke about her Friends co-stars and likened their bond to a marriage.

"I know that if I needed anything, I'd go direct to the chain we have together and they'd be there for me in two seconds flat," she shared.

"It was like we married each other - they're my family. Sometimes you love to hate your family, but it's a lifetime commitment, for sure."