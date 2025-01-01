Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt marries Shannon Nelson

Brendan Hunt and Shannon Nelson have married.

The Ted Lasso star and the Drop Dead Gorgeous actor confirmed that they had officially tied the knot following a two-year engagement.

"Oh wait! I totally forgot to mention-me and @snoopshann got married in Ireland a couple weeks ago," Brendan shared on Instagram.

Hunt, who shares two sons with his long-time love, noted that their wedding was planned with "way less lead time than you're supposed to give" and that they had fewer guests than they would have liked "under normal circumstances".

Hunt's Ted Lasso costar Jason Sudeikis officiated the ceremony, with Hunt joking, "We're pretty sure the dude who married us was only pretending to be a priest."

"The bride was stunning," he gushed, "while the groom cleaned up reasonably well. It was all quite lovely, and best of all, our little boys got to see it."

Nelson shared in her own Instagram post, "Our children walked me down the aisle and watched as their dad and I said our vows and tied our family together in the most quiet, musical, silly and lovely way.

"Then we danced until my shoe leather wore off."

The couple announced their engagement in 2023.