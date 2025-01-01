Victoria Beckham recalls Mel B advice that 'upset' her

Victoria Beckham has recalled the advice from Mel B that "upset" her.

The designer shared a comment from her former fellow Spice Girl that got under her skin.

Victoria, 51, claimed Melanie, 50, had offered her some unsolicited advice when the girl band reunited for a tour in 2008, eight years after the group disbanded.

"One of the girls actually said to me, and it did upset me not too long ago, actually - it was Melanie B who said to me - 'Don't forget where you've come from'," Victoria recounted in her new, self-titled Netflix documentary.

"I have never forgotten where I've come from. I have never, ever forgotten that Posh Spice is the reason that I'm sitting here now. She might have been grumpy, but she was actually great."

She added that while "it was good to celebrate the Spice Girls," with the reunion, the tour left Victoria with the realisation that "I didn't belong on stage".

"It had been fun, but it wasn't what I loved any more," she reflected.

The tour became the catalyst for Victoria reinventing herself as a fashionista and launching her eponymous, high-end clothing label.

"I knew that to start this new chapter of my life, I had to change," Victoria explained. "Strip the other personas away... I became a simpler, more elegant version of myself, and I went to work."