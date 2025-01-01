George Clooney confirms Ocean's 14 green light

George Clooney has confirmed Ocean's 14 has been given the green light to go ahead.

The actor and director revealed news of the heist franchise's next instalment on the red carpet of the 2025 Albie Awards.

"We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros," George, 64, told E! News. "It's just scheduling, so it's just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting."

Asked whether he was excited to act alongside his former co-star Brad Pitt, the Up in the Air actor agreed he would, before dropping a number of high-profile names he hinted may return to shoot the new Ocean's movie.

"Yeah, Brad (Pitt), Matt (Damon) and Don (Cheadle) and Julia (Roberts)," George confirmed. "I had dinner last night with Julia. They're all still really dear friends, and so, the chance to work together would be fun."

The news confirmed rumours first instigated by George in 2023, when he teased the possibility of another Ocean's movie. The most recent of the four existing films was released in 2018.

"We have a really good script for another 'Ocean's' now, so we may end up doing another one," George told Uproxx in 2023. "It's actually a great script."