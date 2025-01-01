Angelina Jolie 'never set foot' in French home after alleged abuse

Angelina Jolie has revealed she has "never set foot" in her French home since Brad Pitt's alleged abuse.

The Oscar winner filed new court documents describing her life since splitting from Brad Pitt, declaring she and their six children had not once returned to their French winery Chateau Miraval since the divorce.

"To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce," Angelina, 50, wrote in a statement supplied to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.

"Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution."

The former couple split in 2016, with Angelina filing for divorce amid allegations Brad, 61, had physically assaulted her and some of their children aboard a private jet from France to America.

Angelina held custody of their children, Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17, following the separation.

"To have such a sudden break from my home and memories has been hard," Angelina also stated in her new filing, adding she had originally handed over their LA and Miraval homes in a bid to keep the peace.

"I hoped (giving Brad the properties) would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period," she wrote.