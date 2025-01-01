Terrifier creator Damien Leone says his horror movie with Sam Raimi is ‘the best thing he’s written’

Damien Leone is still working on a horror movie with Sam Raimi.

The Terrifier creator, 43, previously announced he was developing a horror flick with The Evil Dead director, 65, and while updates on the project have been slow, Leone has now confirmed the movie is still in the works.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, he said: “I have another movie in the works right now with Sam Raimi, which has been going on forever. Something happens that always stops it from happening.

“It’s an original idea of mine. After Terrifier 2, they approached me and said, ‘Do you have anything? We’d love to work with you.’ I said, ‘I have this idea, this dream project that I’ve had forever.’”

The All Hallows’ Eve director teased the project was “very different to anything [he’s] done” before.

He continued: “I can’t say too much, but it’s like a really hardcore Damien Leone horror movie mixed with a ‘70s exploitation Quentin Tarantino-type movie.

“It’s very different from anything I’ve done.”

Leone first revealed he had been working with Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures on a new horror film in February 2023, though updates on the project have been few and far between.

The director explained that development on the movie had been slowed by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in 2023, and by the time the strike was over, Leone had to shift his attention to Terrifier 3.

He said: “So, we were developing it and it was coming out great and then the writer strike hit. So I was like, ‘Guys, I have to go now and go write Terrifier [3].’ They came back around and said, ‘Are you still interested in working on that movie?’, and I said, ‘Yeah of course!’

“I spent basically the last four months writing the script, and I’d have meetings with them and I’d present [to] them. Great process, and the script came out incredible.

“It’s the best thing, if not one of the best things I ever wrote. But the process is so long and it takes forever, and two weeks go by just for a simple answer.”

Leone said he had wanted to finish the project before Terrifier 4, but its long development process meant he had to put the movie on the “backburner” so he could focus on the concluding chapter of his slasher saga.

He said: “I wanted to make this before Terrifier 4, so I could take a break from Terrifier, but now its like, if I go and by the time we start making this, we won’t start shooting until probably the summer and then that’ll take a year. And then I have to go and finish writing Terrifier 4. I can’t wait that long.

“Terrifier is too popular right now. You’ve got to strike while it’s hot. So unfortunately, that one’s going to be on the backburner again.”