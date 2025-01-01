Selena Gomez shares hopes for a family

Selena Gomez has shared her hopes of becoming a mother one day.

The 33-year-old actress tied the knot with Benny Blanco last month, and on Thursday, she took to social media to reflect on her dreams of starting a family. As Selena touched on playing Alex Russo for the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series, titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, she referenced a surprise plot twist involving her character.

"Alex Russo is a mommy," she wrote on Instagram alongside a crying emoji. "Hopefully one day that'll be me."

To accompany the post, Selena included a clip from her final episode on the Disney+ series, showing Alex hugging Billie Russo. Alex was revealed as Billie's mother in the two-part finale of the latest series.

Selena has made no secret of her desire to be a mother.

In March, the star was joined by Benny for an episode of Jay Shetty's podcast and she discussed her love for being around young children.

"I don't know what will happen, obviously, but I love children," she shared. "I love making (children) laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I'm so excited for it."

Benny, 37, also revealed that Selena is "immediately" drawn to kids wherever they go and will happily spend "hours" talking to them.