Julia Roberts: 'I was too loud watching Wimbledon with Benedict Cumberbatch'

Julia Roberts has revealed Benedict Cumberbatch was shocked when she gasped "very loudly" in the Wimbledon Royal Box.

During an appearance on tonight's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the actress recalled being invited into the exclusive seating area at the tennis championship in 2024. Julia became so engrossed in the men's singles final that she couldn't control her reactions - prompting her August: Osage County co-star to remind her to remain calm.

Julia explained: "I was sitting between Benedict and my husband (Daniel Moder) in in the Royal Box, which I was very excited about until Benedict pointed out to me that I gasp very loudly every time the ball is struck."

She continued, "In the Royal Box you are supposed to be completely quiet. It is impossible to be silent in that scenario!"

Julia is currently promoting her new film After the Hunt, a psychological drama also starring Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri.

Despite the tense storyline, Julia struck up a close bond with her castmates and they remain in regular contact.

She shared: "None of us had ever worked together before and there was some sort of alchemy that happened where we have fallen into a life together now.

"We finished this movie over a year ago and I don't think a week has gone by when I haven't spoken to or texted one or more of them."

Elsewhere in the interview, Julia was quizzed about the recently confirmed Ocean's 14.

When asked if she will reunite with George Clooney for the latest instalment in the franchise, Julia remained coy.

The 57-year-old actress teased: "We have talked about it, but I didn't know George was going to announce it!"

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One and iPlayer tonight at 10.40pm.