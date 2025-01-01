Kim Cattrall reveals her dream role

Kim Cattrall has revealed her dream role.

The Canadian actress is best known for starring as Samantha Jones in the hit HBO series Sex and the City, and has also appeared in films such as Mannequin, Porky's, The Ghost Writer and Big Trouble in Little China.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Cattrall revealed that her dream roles are those of women "whose stories deserve to be seen".

"I've been fortunate to play many layered, complex women, but there are still so many stories to tell," she said. "Recently I worked with the BBC on Central Intelligence, about Eloise Page, who rose to become the highest-ranking woman in the CIA, a woman I had never heard of before."

The 69-year-old continued, "Bringing visibility to women like her, who lived extraordinary lives often in the shadows, is very meaningful to me."

Cattrall went on to share that she wants to give women a voice through her work.

"That's the kind of work I want to keep doing by giving voice to women whose stories deserve to be seen and celebrated," she told the publication.

The actress's most recent projects include a voice role in the BBC Radio 4 drama Central Intelligence, the comedy film About My Father, the comedy-drama series Glamorous and a cameo as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That... in 2023.