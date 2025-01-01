Kate Winslet claims that fear prevented her from directing earlier

Kate Winslet was "scared" about directing.

The Titanic actress makes her debut behind the camera in the upcoming Christmas film Goodbye June and confessed that nerves had prevented her from taking the plunge beforehand.

Kate told Empire magazine: "I just decided - 'F*** it. I'm gonna do this.'

"I had thought to myself, 'How do I answer that question?'

"I think I've often said, 'I've been raising a family. I've got other things going on.' But actually, I realised that the reason I hadn't directed before now was because I was probably scared."

Winslet - who also features in the cast of Goodbye June - cited the additional scrutiny on female stars who make the move behind the camera as another factor behind her reluctance.

The 50-year-old star explained: "And I'm acutely aware of how much harder it is for actresses to turn into directors than it is for our male counterparts.

"I do believe there is a good deal more scrutiny placed on: 'Can they or can't they do it? What are they going to come up with?'"

Goodbye June follows a group of siblings who come together to spend time with their terminally ill mother June – played by Dame Helen Mirren – in her final weeks and Kate explained that she didn't want the titular character to be "cosy".

She said: "It was very important not to set her up as the perfect, cosy parent.

"When you're dealing with loss, sometimes vaguely uncomfortable, humorous things can happen. So it was important to be as real about that side of what's happening to June as possible."

Kate admits that directing the film was demanding, particularly as Mirren was available for just 16 days during production.

The Holiday star recalled: "I had no option but to just throw myself at it with as much energy as I could muster and just keep going.

"It was proper, fast-paced British filmmaking in that sense."

Winslet says that the experience on Goodbye June has left her open to the prospect of directing again.

She said: "I'm not saying, 'Oh, it all came naturally to me', because I don't want anything to ever come naturally to me. That's not who I am.

"(But) I'm relishing every single day."

Kate previously noted how she felt she was "letting down other women" by turning down opportunities to direct.

She told the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast: "So many people will say to me on film sets, people I work with and know well, whether it’s an actor or a crew member, they will say, ‘Why aren’t you directing?’ and I’ll go, ‘No, no, no, please don’t say it. Stop saying it. Why does everyone keep saying it?'

"But the more I’m not doing it now, with the need to change the culture, the more I feel like I’m actually letting down other women by not doing it. I’m really starting to feel that in quite a loud way!"