Glen Powell 'fully thought' he had role in Divergent

Glen Powell has revealed that he mistakenly thought he'd been "pinned" for a role in the 2014 film Divergent.

During an interview on his friend Jake Shane's podcast Therapuss, the Top Gun: Maverick actor mentioned his frequent phrase, "You can't dance before you get in the end zone," meaning you shouldn't celebrate until you've actually won.

Jake shared an example of when he celebrated prematurely, revealing that he had been telling people he'd landed a role because he "got pinned" for it and assumed it was a done deal when it was not.

Glen then shared, "I did this on Divergent. I was pinned, or whatever, for Peter, the Miles Teller one... I fully thought I was getting that one. I did the mistake, which I never do now, I don't talk about when I'm up for something."

The 2014 sci-fi action film starred Shailene Woodley as Tris alongside Theo James as Four and Teller as Peter, a member of their Dauntless faction. The trio all returned for the sequels Insurgent and Allegiant in 2015 and 2016.

Powell, who later worked with Teller on Top Gun: Maverick, admitted that the experience made him realise that "anything can happen" until the deal is done.

However, he then acknowledged that nothing is guaranteed even once you make it to set, revealing that his scenes as a paperboy in 2005's The Wendell Baker Story were left on the cutting room floor.

The Scream Queens star recalled that he spent the day on set with Luke and Owen Wilson and Will Ferrell and shot a scene in which he's hit by a car. However, he discovered his scenes were cut when he took his family to the premiere.

"There's a flash of me and then it's gone," he added. "You just never know."