Keira Knightley admits filming on yacht wasn't as 'luxurious' as she'd hoped

Keira Knightley has admitted that filming The Woman in Cabin 10 on a yacht was not as luxurious as it sounds.

In the upcoming psychological thriller, the Pirates of the Caribbean star plays journalist Laura 'Lo' Blacklock, who believes she has witnessed a passenger being thrown overboard during the maiden voyage of a super yacht.

Her unpleasant hosts, played by the likes of Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham and Kaya Scodelario, try to convince her that it's all in her head.

During an interview with British Vogue, Knightley admitted that the production wasn't one big yacht party because there were so many people "crammed" onto the vessel.

"Honestly, I had visions of that too - I thought surely we'd get to have Champagne and kick back. But we weren't actually allowed to touch anything, sit on any of the furniture, or stand on the carpets," she revealed. "That yacht would be really comfortable for 12 guests, but with a 70-person film crew and 20 cast members, it was a lot of being crammed into tiny spaces. It wasn't quite the luxurious experience that I'd envisioned."

The British actress explained that she was drawn to the film, which is based on Ruth Ware's 2016 book of the same name, because she liked her character's certainty and how the mystery unfolds.

"I've always liked a Miss Marple story, and I'm trying to do that in a more modern, slightly edgier way," she shared. "This film reminded me of those '70s thrillers, like The Parallax View or The Conversation - and they normally have these very cool, louche, '70s male stars. I had that in the back of my mind. It's my opportunity to do that."

The Woman in Cabin 10 is now streaming on Netflix.