Crystal Lowe shares trauma of breast cancer diagnosis

Crystal Lowe, known for her role in Hallmark's Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie series, has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

In an essay written for People magazine, the actor and director opened up about the harrowing moment she learned about her diagnosis.

"Like many women, I have always had a love-hate relationship with my body," she wrote.

"Long before it gave me my two beautiful children, I was a bikini model in magazines like Maxim, and, early in my acting career, I spent many years playing roles that were hyper-focused on how I looked."

"Things began to shift when I landed the role of Rita Haywith on Signed, Sealed, Delivered for the Hallmark Channel," she continued.

"For the first time, I was being seen for my craft. But, if I'm being honest, the mirror still calls me sometimes. I still check in. I still look. Only this last time, it wasn't about my insecurity. It was about something much more important: my health."

In February 2025, Lowe noticed a mass in her right breast. After initially being dismissed by a doctor, it grew in size and "this time, my doctor wasn't so casual".

Lowe learned she had Stage 3 invasive Ductal Carcinoma in late August.

"Essentially, I'm looking at the whole deal: chemo, double mastectomy, radiation and, eventually, implants. As someone who's never had any major illness, it was a lot to digest," she wrote.