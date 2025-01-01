Keira Knightley defends decision to join Harry Potter audiobook cast

Keira Knightley has brushed off the fiery discourse around the Harry Potter franchise.

While many of her peers boycott the Harry Potter universe, the two-time Oscar nominee pleaded ignorance around the backlash sparked by author JK Rowling's anti-trans views.

Knightley who will voice Professor Umbridge in the upcoming Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, explained to Decider that she had no idea there was an unofficial boycott going on.

"I was not aware of that, no. I'm very sorry," Knightley shared.

"You know, I think we're all living in a period of time right now where we're all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren't we? And we've all got very different opinions. I hope that we can all find respect."

After Rowling previously celebrated the UK's Supreme Court ruling that prohibits trans women from being legally recognised as women, more than 400 people signed a letter urging the country's film and television industry to take action on trans rights.

Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions is a new production of the book series, featuring a large cast of actors and a new musical score.

The first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, is set to release on 4 November, with the remaining books launching monthly until May 2026.