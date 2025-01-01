Laurence Fishburne unsure about The Matrix 5

Laurence Fishburne isn't sure it would "make sense" to reprise his role as Morpheus in The Matrix 5.

Last year, it was confirmed The Martian screenwriter Drew Goddard would write and direct the next instalment in the Matrix franchise, taking over from Lana and Lilly Wachowski. As Fishburne attended New York Comic Con 2025 over the weekend, he was quizzed about his possible involvement in the new film.

"It depends on how good it is, really," he replied while on stage for The Matrix reunion panel, as reported by Variety. "If it's great, then yeah, if it makes sense. I don't know if it makes sense."

Fishburne went on to reveal he "reached out" to the Wachowski siblings to discuss playing Morpheus in 2021's The Matrix Resurrections.

While he had ideas about how his character could have been involved in the plotline, ultimately, he was left out of the fourth film.

The 64-year-old star recalled: "I reached out. It just didn't pan out. I said, 'Thank you very much,' And Lana said, 'Thank you very much, I'll think about it,' and that was that."

Elsewhere in his appearance at Comic Con, Fishburne touched upon the legacy created by the ground-breaking franchise.

The first instalment, titled The Matrix, was released in 1999 starring Fishburne alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, and the movies have continued to influence the genre more than two decades later.

"There's no movie that comes after The Matrix that's a sci-fi action or fantasy movie that's not been influenced by it," he explained. "It's everywhere. It's so pervasive you almost forget where it came from at this point. Now, people don't realise, but no The Matrix, no MCU. It (just) doesn't look the same."