Elliot Page delighted to reunite with Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey

Elliot Page found it "such a joy" reuniting with Christopher Nolan on The Odyssey.

The 38-year-old star – who was known as Ellen Page before coming out as transgender in 2020 – collaborated with the acclaimed filmmaker on the 2010 flick Inception and was thrilled to secure a role in his upcoming historical epic.

Page said at New York Comic Con: "I was so excited to be thought of for (The Odyssey) and to be asked to come back to work with him.

"I loved working with him on Inception and loved being a part of that movie. I was just completely jazzed and excited, and (I) basically went and met with Chris and talked about the part, then sat in a room and read the script. It was such a joy to come back."

He added: "To come back now, as you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable.

"To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now meant so much to me selfishly."

Elliot will feature in an all-star cast for The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, and described last year how "comfortable and happy" he has been since transitioning.

He told Metro.co.uk: "It was instantaneous. It is only increasing, to be honest, the further along I [go]. It’s usually one of the first things anybody says to me is basically just like, you’re so different in terms of being comfortable and happy and present and all those things."

The Close to You actor described how he gets misgendered "all the time" but doesn't allow it to bother him.

Page said: "I get misgendered all the time, and I don’t care unless someone’s trying to, you know [be mean]."

Meanwhile, Holland has described working on The Odyssey as "the job of a lifetime".

He told GQ Sport: "It was amazing. The job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I’ve had on a film set. Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen."

Tom, 29, gushed about the opportunity of getting to work with Nolan and his producer wife Emma Thomas.

The Spider-Man actor said: "Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma was absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen someone that can work the way that they do, and there is a reason why they’re the best in the business for sure.

"To get a front row seat to that and to be a part of the process and to collaborate with a true master of his craft and learn from him was the best experience I’ve ever had."