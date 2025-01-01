Michael J. Fox: 'I don't want a dramatic death'

Michael J. Fox has opened up about his mortality, insisting he doesn't want a "dramatic" death.

The Hollywood star was diagnosed with early on-set Parkinson's in 1991, when he was just 29. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Back to the Future actor touched upon his health battles and revealed his hopes for a peaceful and pain-free passing.

"There are not many people who have had Parkinson's for 35 years," the 64-year-old star explained during the interview. "I'd like to just not wake up one day. That'd be really cool. I don't want it to be dramatic. I don't want to trip over furniture, smash my head."

Fox, who founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000, went on to detail the array of injuries he has suffered in recent years.

Due to a decline in his motor skills, the actor has found his movement has become extremely limited.

Fox revealed: "It's absolutely incredible the stuff I broke. In a three-year period I broke my elbow, I broke my hand, I got a big infection in my hand and I almost lost my finger."

Recalling his sadness at having to give up playing his beloved guitar, he continued: "It's terrible. I had all these little bones broken and it got infected and they had to cut the bones out because the bones got infected.

"I broke my other shoulder, had it replaced. I broke my cheekbone."

Referring to Parkinson's as "mysterious and enigmatic", Fox also explained it's hard to predict how the disease - which can cause tremors, balance issues and stiffness along with memory problems and depression - will impact an individual because there's "no timeline".