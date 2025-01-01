Busy Philipps reflects on 'insanely inappropriate' Dawson's Creek storyline

Busy Philipps has called out an "insanely inappropriate" storyline from the 1998 pilot episode of Dawson's Creek.

Last month, the actress participated in a live script reading of the teen drama alongside original stars Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Kerr Smith, among others, to raise funds for James Van Der Beek and F Cancer.

During the reunion, Philipps read out the lines for character Tamara Jacobs, an English teacher played by Leann Hunley, who has a relationship with student Pacey Witter (Jackson).

Reflecting on the plotline, the Girls5eva star argued that the "wild" narrative wouldn't be seen on TV screens in 2025.

"He's going to have a really insanely inappropriate relationship with a teacher, which by the way, is so wild," she told People, adding: "And just goes to show you culturally how much we have changed for the better, right?"

Philipps went on to note that she played the part of Tamara at the reunion because her character, Audrey Liddell, wasn't introduced until season five.

"(Creator) Kevin Williamson didn't write the part of Audrey, he wasn't a part of that. He was already long gone from the show when they went to college, and my character was added," the 46-year-old explained, before joking: "After the show, I said, 'Well, Kevin, I guess you did write a part for me on Dawson's Creek. You just didn't know that it would take 20 years for me to be the right age to play it.'"

Last November, Van Der Beek - who played Dawson Leery on the show - announced he was battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

While the actor was forced to drop out of the reunion one-night-only event due to suffering from "two stomach viruses", he appeared via video to thank fans and Lin-Manuel Miranda for stepping in and reading his parts.