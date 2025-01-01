Carole Bayer Sager reveals Diane Keaton appeared 'very thin' at last visit

Carole Bayer Sager has opened up about her final visit with longtime friend, Diane Keaton.

On Saturday, a spokesperson confirmed the Annie Hall actress had died at the age of 79.

They declined to share any further details.

But in an interview for People, singer-songwriter Carole recounted details of the last time she saw Diane in person.

"I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin," she told the outlet. "She had lost so much weight."

Carole went on to note that she had seen Diane less frequently of late as the Oscar winner had spent much more time in Palm Springs since the California wildfires in January.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the lyricist praised her pal's legendary sense of style.

"She went to the movies always dressed like she was about to shoot another scene for Annie Hall," the 81-year-old added. "She'd wear her hats and her jackets and her baggy pants, and her belts. She was a fashion icon of her own making."

Previously, Carole and Diane collaborated on the Book Club star's solo single, First Christmas.

The festive track was released in 2024.

Diane is survived by two adopted children, daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25.