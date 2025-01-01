James McAvoy weighs in on plans to recast X-Men

James McAvoy has described plans to recast the X-Men characters as "exciting".

The Scottish actor was asked to give his thoughts on Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige's recent announcement that the cast will be refreshed following the events of Avengers: Secret Wars.

McAvoy, who played Professor Charles Xavier in the superhero franchise, insisted he approved of the decision - and revealed his top choice to replace him.

"Look, I'm excited to see what happens next. I was a fan before I was an employee and I'll be a fan again!" the star joked during a panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. "You want it to be...I just can't wait for it to be...Oh no, that was going to sound bad. It's going to put a lot of pressure on people. Colman Domingo sounds amazing, though!"

While Colman Domingo has been tipped to play Xavier, Bella Ramsey is amongst the stars rumoured to portray Kitty Pryde.

Elliot Page, who previously starred as Pryde, attended Comic Con alongside McAvoy and was equally enthusiastic about the prospect of a new generation of X-Men stars.

Page shared: "I don't really follow (the casting rumours), but they sound fantastic. I mean, it'd be just so exciting to see people do a take on a new iteration (of X-Men)."

While the stars are happy to see their roles recast, McAvoy argued there is one castmate who couldn't ever be replaced. The 46-year-old actor insisted only Hugh Jackman has the skills to play Wolverine.

"I was gonna say, 10 years from now - it's probably gonna be 10 minutes from now - when A.I. has taken over and playing all the roles, and there are no actors anymore, he will still be playing Wolverine," McAvoy laughed. "Even A.I. will be like, 'Nah, he got it! Nah!'"