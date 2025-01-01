Chrissy Teigen: 'Meghan's polarising impact is insane'

Chrissy Teigen has insisted it's "insane" that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has such a "polarising" effect on people.

The pair are close friends, with Chrissy making an appearance on the second series of the Netflix show With Love, Meghan. As she attended the Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event on Saturday, Chrissy defended the often criticised public figure.

"I adore her," the model told People. "I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong."

She continued, "It is insane to me how polarising she is for so many different people, when she really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children."

Chrissy went on to insist that the 44-year-old actress doesn't crave attention or drama.

Instead, Chrissy revealed how her pal lives "simply" and remains focused on her husband Prince Harry and their children, six-year-old son Archie and four-year-old daughter Lilibet.

"People come up with all these different things that she could be about or what she wants," she continued. "(But) it's not that complicated."

The 39-year-old star never fails to be impressed by Meghan's positive attitude and her acceptance that people will always "make up their own story" about her motivation and character.

She added: "I think it's cool that (Meghan) is just like, 'Listen, say whatever you want. I'm happy and I'm healthy and I feel good.'"

When asked if she would like to set up a playdate between Meghan's kids and her four children, Chrissy replied: "Absolutely".