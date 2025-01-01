Brittany Cartwright ends rebound romance

Brittany Cartwright has revealed that she and boyfriend Brandon Hanson have broken up.

The news comes just two months after the pair took their romance public.

"We actually did not last," The Valley star shared during an episode of her When Reality Hits podcast.

"We were very good friends before we started dating. It was a whirlwind relationship. It went into the public way sooner than we ever would have wanted it to."

The reality star explained that logistics were a primary contributor to the breakup, given that they live in different cities and each has their own set of commitments.

"I could not do the long distance and he's got a lot of obligations with his three kids and jobs," she continued. "We lived three hours away, so it was too tough to keep it going."

Brittany - who shares a four-year-old son with estranged husband and Vanderpump Rules costar Jax Taylor - noted that she wanted to stay on good terms with Brandon as she and her now-ex "really cared about each other".

"Hopefully we can remain friends," she said.

Cartwright began dating Hanson after they bonded over their respective divorces.

She teased to People magazine in August that she was in a new relationship.