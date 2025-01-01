Graham Norton dubs Mark Wahlberg 'hell' to interview

Graham Norton has revealed Mark Wahlberg was "hell" to interview on his hit BBC talk show.

During an event at the Henley Literary Festival over the weekend, the Irish host shared, "Mark Wahlberg was a weird one because when he arrived, he didn't seem drunk," the Independent reported.

"He told me about his film, told me a couple of stories about stunts going wrong or whatever, and then it was only 15 minutes into the show when whatever the hell was in his system really took hold, and it was hell."

Norton has hosted The Graham Norton Show since 2007, welcoming a slew of star-studded guests,

"If you ever see a drunk person on the show, it's because they've arrived drunk; we have not made that happen," he clarified.

Wahlberg appeared on the show in 2013, along with fellow guests Michael Fassbender and Sarah Silverman.

At the time, he was promoting his movie Broken City.

"No one could tell a story," Norton recalled.

"You tried to tell a story, he'd just interrupt and, at one stage, Michael Fassbender was telling a story, and this one was going quite well. He was really getting into the heart of the anecdote. I thought, 'This one is going well, I wonder why?' and I looked over at Mark Wahlberg and he was asleep."