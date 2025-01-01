Naomi Watts honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Australian actor admitted after the ceremony that she has always been plagued by self-doubt.

"I can't even believe it," she told Variety on receiving the accolade.

"It's interesting, because I have all kinds of impostor syndrome. I've always felt like I'm supposed to struggle, I'm supposed to keep proving myself, and this sort of just came out of the blue. It's really lovely."

Jack Black, Watts' King Kong co-star, was in attendance and arguably stole the show as he lay down and posed with the actor's newly minted star.

Watts' actor husband Billy Crudup, son Sasha Schreiber, and famous friends, including Black, Sarah Paulson, Edward Norton, Ryan Murphy, Kyle MacLachlan and Niecy Nash-Biets, were all on hand to support her at the ceremony.

Watts was born in the UK, and her family moved to Sydney when she was 14.

She and a young Nicole Kidman became friends on the audition circuit and have carried that relationship through to today.

Kidman wasn't able to join the star-studded event, but a letter from the Bewitched actor, who recently split from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, was read out during the ceremony.