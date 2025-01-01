Jennifer Aniston feels 'so peaceful' on the other side of fertility

Jennifer Aniston has shared how she feels a sense of peace on the other side of fertility.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, The Morning Show star revealed how at 56, she feels calm now that the baby ship has sailed.

"It's so peaceful," Aniston said. "I will say there's a point where it's like out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it."

Aniston has previously been open about her infertility struggles, including going through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and getting to the point where she doesn't think about pregnancy anymore.

"When people say, 'But you can adopt,' I don't want to adopt," she continued. "I want my own DNA in a little person. That's the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it."

She acknowledged there have been moments where she has met someone and thinks that they "would have made some good kids". However, it's a sentiment that will "pass within three seconds".

The former Friends star shared: "It just wasn't in the plan, whatever the plan was," admitting, "It's very emotional, especially in the moment when they say, 'That's it,' because there is a weird moment when that happens."

In a 2022 interview with Allure, Aniston said she has "zero regrets" about how things turned out after her fertility journey.

"Here I am today. The ship has sailed," said Aniston. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."