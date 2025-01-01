Rockmond Dunbar goes to trial over 9-1-1 sacking

Rockmond Dunbar, an actor on the TV series 9-1-1, is set to go trial over his claim that he was fired due to his religious beliefs.

Dunbar's character, Michael Grant, was written off the show in November 2021, a month after studios began requiring COVID-19 vaccines for actors and others on set.

Dunbar asserts that he is a member of the Congregation of Universal Wisdom, which holds that it is sinful to inject chemicals that "defy natural law".

Disney's 20th Television argued that Dunbar came up with the religious excuse to avoid complying with the vaccine mandate.

During pre-trial investigation, the company's lawyers discovered that Dunbar had taken other drugs, including steroids for shoulder pain, and had been getting regular injections of synthetic testosterone since 2018.

The trial harks back to the COVID era, when Hollywood unions negotiated complex safety protocols, including frequent testing and different distancing and masking requirements for different production zones.

At trial, Disney's lawyers will seek to avoid re-litigating the COVID protocols. According to an exhibit prepared for jurors, they will say that they respect Dunbar's personal choice. But the issue, they will argue, is whether that choice arose from a sincere religious belief.

Under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, employers are required to make reasonable accommodations for employees' religious practices.

Prior to 9-1-1, Dunbar was known for playing Benjamin Miles 'C-Note' Franklin on Prison Break.