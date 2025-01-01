Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin 'fine' after car accident

Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin have confirmed they are doing "fine" following a car accident.

On Monday, editors at TMZ reported that the 30 Rock star and his brother had been involved in a crash on the side of a highway in East Hampton, New York.

Photos show a white Range Rover that had been driven front-on into a tree.

A few hours after the incident, Alec took to his Instagram account to share a video in which he assured fans that he and Stephen were doing O.K.

"This morning, I was in a car accident. A guy cut me off in a truck, a big garbage truck, the size of a whale," he began. "To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big, fat tree. It crushed my wife's car. I crushed my wife's car; I feel bad about that. It's all fine; I'm fine. My brother's fine."

Alec went on to explain that he and Stephen had been in town for The Hamptons International Film Festival and thanked officers from the local police department "for coming to my aid".

To conclude, the 67-year-old shared that he was going to travel to Los Angeles to see his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children.

Hilaria was recently eliminated from the TV competition show, Dancing with the Stars.

"I'm going to L.A. to see my family. Can't wait," the actor smiled, noting: "Hilaria, I'm very proud of you."

And in her own Instagram message, Hilaria repeated her husband's remarks.

"He's O.K., Stephen's O.K. Everybody is O.K., nobody was hurt, and that is the most important thing. So, I love you and thank you, thank you, thank you for caring," she added.