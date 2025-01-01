‘I know the next few I’m directing ...’ James Gunn teases his DCU future

James Gunn “knows the next few” movies he’s directing in the DC Universe (DCU).

The 59-year-old filmmaker has so far helmed the 2025 blockbuster Superman and the HBO Max show Peacemaker in the DCU, and Gunn has now teased he already knows which projects he will be working on next.

Speaking at a recent press conference, The Suicide Squad director said: “Honestly, I think I know the next few I’m directing. I already know.”

Gunn had recently announced he would be directing 2027’s Man of Tomorrow, which will feature David Corenswet’s Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, though won’t be a direct sequel to Superman.

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker added Man of Tomorrow has been an idea he has “had for a long time”.

Reflecting on the wider DCU, Gunn said he was planning to tell “one big story” through his superhero movies, though insisted everything would also work as a standalone.

He explained: “It’s a part of the plan of the DCU. There is one big story.

“On the one hand, everything is gonna be okay to watch by itself, but also there’s a bigger story being told that involves, say, Salvation.

“And so that story involves Rick Flag, it involves Lex and Superman. So there’s those movies that I’m gonna be directing.

“That’s the plan right now, at least. I may get so f****** tired that I can’t do it, because I’m pretty tired. But we’ll see. But there’s a plan that I’m gonna do. You know, it’s a couple more, at least.”

Gunn also admitted it was “challenging” to work on projects that he himself did not direct, such as Clayface, Supergirl and The Batman: Part II.

He said: “I am by nature a writer and director, but that’s my experience as being a writer and director.

“I’ve produced things, but it doesn’t come as naturally to me. It doesn’t feel like it does. And so that is trying to be the best producer I can. That’s something that, for me, it’s just a personal challenge.

“I’m focused on being the best producer and supporting those creators the best I can to help tell good stories, really. I’m beholden to the story in those things as much as I am to the story in my own stuff.

“So my central concern is the same, whether it’s a movie I’m directing or something else.”

Amongst his DCU projects, Gunn will be producing the Batman movie The Brave and the Bold, which will be the Caped Crusader's live-action debut in the franchise.

The film - which will be helmed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti - will likely be based on the comic series by Grant Morrison, in which the Dark Knight fights crime in Gotham City with his son Damian Wayne, AKA Robin.

Gunn recently teased “some things have changed” in the story of The Brave and the Bold.

During an interview with IGN, Gunn said: “I think you have to wait to see the movie.

“Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it.”