Jennifer Aniston reveals why she turned down SNL

Jennifer Aniston has reflected on her decision to turn down Saturday Night Live before she found fame with Friends.

The actress appeared on the latest episode of podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and was asked about almost becoming a cast member of the iconic sketch show in the early 90s. Aniston admitted she rejected the offer because of her preconceptions about SNL.

She recalled: "I always thought I was such hot s**t. The story of that is all very confusing."

Aniston went on to explain she had thought women weren't well represented on SNL at the time of the offer.

"I don't know why I had this self-righteous attitude of 'I don't know if women are treated the way they should be treated on this show,'" she laughed. "It's a very male-dominated (show), I would love to be here if it was in the Gilda Radner day."

Shortly after, the 56-year-old star went on to land the role of Rachel Green in Friends and became a household name.

"I mean, this is the brain that semi-remembers things that are back that far," she added. "I can't remember, but I just remember Friends then happened."

Aniston also revealed that she ran into Adam Sandler after her meeting with SNL creator Lorne Michaels in New York City.

The pair had known each other for many years because Sandler was friends with one of Aniston's co-stars from the short-lived TV adaptation of Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

"I knew Sandler forever," she smiled. "We met at Jerry's Deli in like 1912."

Despite her early preconceptions about SNL, Aniston went on to host the show in 1999 and again in 2004.