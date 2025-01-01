Dwayne Johnson jokes he put 'voodoo' on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to have kids

Dwayne Johnson has playfully claimed he put "voodoo" on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to encourage them to have children.

During the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Johnson - also known as The Rock - opened up about how much he loves being a father.

"My babies, just like - you know, Jason, and one day you'll know, Trav - babies are everything," said the actor, who has three daughters: Simone, 24, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, nine, and Tiana, six, with his wife Lauren Hashian.

Jason, who has four daughters - Wyatt, six, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and Finn, six months - with wife Kylie Kelce, agreed, explaining that his priorities completely changed after becoming a father.

"It's like, my entire hierarchy of priorities is completely shifted," Jason said. "It's crazy. You'll see, Trav, it's crazy."

Meanwhile, American football star Travis and music sensation Taylor announced on 26 August that they were engaged.

"We're putting that voodoo on you and Taylor right now," Johnson joked.

Taylor has rarely spoken about her desire to have children, but in her recently released song Wi$h Li$t, the lyrics hinted that she and Travis might be planning to start a family one day.

In the song, she sings, "I just want you / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin' like you / We tell the world to leave us the f**k alone ... and they do / Wow / Got me dreamin' 'bout a driveway with a basketball hoop / Boss up, settle down, got a wishlist / I just want you."

Taylor, 35, and Travis, 36, started dating in the summer of 2023.